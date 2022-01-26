BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 3.3%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.20). Approximately 491,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 468,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.55. The company has a market capitalization of £910.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.