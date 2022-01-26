BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ZWU remained flat at $C$12.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 320,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,575. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.77.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.