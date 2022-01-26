BMO Capital Markets Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $65.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,488. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,289.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
