BMO Capital Markets Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $65.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,488. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,289.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

