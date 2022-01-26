BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ZAG opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.73. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.53.

