B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 685 at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BME. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 604.60 ($8.16).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 570.60 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

