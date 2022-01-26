Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

