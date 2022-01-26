Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.