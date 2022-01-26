Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,633 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 326.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,563,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,946,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.