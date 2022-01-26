Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after buying an additional 301,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

