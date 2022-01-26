Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 16.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.