Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $399.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.81. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

