Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,125 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

