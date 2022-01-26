Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

