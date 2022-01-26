Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.