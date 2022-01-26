Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of BE opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

