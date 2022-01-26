BlackRock Inc. Sells 437,868 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Amkor Technology worth $281,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

