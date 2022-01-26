BlackRock Inc. Has $296.53 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.56% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $296,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

