BlackRock Inc. Has $294.34 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.82% of US Foods worth $294,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.