BlackRock Inc. Has $291.71 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $291,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

