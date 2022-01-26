BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.73% of PriceSmart worth $304,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $753,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,803 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.