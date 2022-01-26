BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,671. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.