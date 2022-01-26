BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,671. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

