BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.84

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

The company has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

