Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $31,839.61 and approximately $169.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

