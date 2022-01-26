Bistroo Price Tops $0.0525 (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.29 million and $2,945.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

