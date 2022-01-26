Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

