BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

BioVie stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13. BioVie has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $46.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

