BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
BioVie stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13. BioVie has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $46.10.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
