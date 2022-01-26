BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Cap of $43.36 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $51.68 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $21.44 or 0.00058367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00365250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.