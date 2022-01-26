BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $28.50. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BigCommerce shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 7,036 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,913,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 34.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

