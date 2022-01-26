Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 76.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $986,273.78 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

