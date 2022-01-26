Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on JBI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Janus International Group stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
