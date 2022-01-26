Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.