BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

