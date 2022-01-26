BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Given New CHF 403 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLHWF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.75.

BELIMO stock opened at $500.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.65. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $7,916.50.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

