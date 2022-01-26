BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.69.

Shares of BCE opened at C$65.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.18 and a twelve month high of C$67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.