Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 760,976 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760,976 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.73% of U.S. Bancorp worth $643,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

NYSE USB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,132. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

