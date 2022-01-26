Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,118 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.60% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $456,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

SWK stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

