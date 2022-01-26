Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $517.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $517,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,388. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

