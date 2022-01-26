Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $158,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 303,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 11,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,587. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

