Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 961,471 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.28% of BWX Technologies worth $113,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 5,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

