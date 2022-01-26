Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BBSI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $488.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

