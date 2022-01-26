Barratt Developments plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTDPY. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

