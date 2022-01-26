Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:B opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

