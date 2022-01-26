Barings LLC Sells 727 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

