Barings LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.58 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

