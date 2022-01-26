Barings LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barings LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $215.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

