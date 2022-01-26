Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.