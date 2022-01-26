Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

BBDC stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

