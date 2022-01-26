Barclays Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Overweight

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.
Shares of SAIC opened at $84.29 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
