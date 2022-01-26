Barclays Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Overweight

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of SAIC opened at $84.29 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

