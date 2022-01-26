Barclays Trims F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $232.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $234.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.