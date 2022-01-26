Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.55. The firm has a market cap of £571.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

