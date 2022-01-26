Barclays PLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
TBK opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $136.01.
In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.
Triumph Bancorp Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
